Remains of eminent Chinese scientist Zhou Guangzhao cremated
(Xinhua) 16:07, August 23, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The remains of Zhou Guangzhao, former president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, were cremated in Beijing on Friday.
Xi Jinping, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, Han Zheng and others bid farewell to Zhou at the Babaoshan Revolutionary Cemetery on Friday morning, paying their respects to Zhou and offering condolences to his family.
