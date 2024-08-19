Home>>
Eminent Chinese scientist Zhou Guangzhao dies at 95
11:20, August 19, 2024
BEIJING, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Renowned Chinese physicist Zhou Guangzhao passed away due to illness on Saturday in Beijing at the age of 95, it was announced on Sunday.
Zhou, former president of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, received a national reward in 1999 for his remarkable contributions to the development of China's first atomic and hydrogen bombs.
