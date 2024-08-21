Sun Yang to represent Zhejiang at National Summer Swimming Championships

Xinhua) 10:11, August 21, 2024

HANGZHOU, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Sun Yang has been confirmed Tuesday to represent Zhejiang in the 2024 National Summer Swimming Championships, which to be held in Hefei, capital city of east China's Anhui Province on August 25-28.

The three-time Olympic champion's four-year and three-month suspension ended on May 28, when Sun's studio posted on social media: "Exceed yourself. Be a fearless swimmer."

Wang Wei, director of the Zhejiang Provincial Swimming Sports Management Center, stated that Sun Yang will compete in the men's 400-meter freestyle event.

The National Summer Swimming Championships is a Class B national swimming event in China, second only to the National Swimming Championships in terms of level and prestige.

According to Wang, Zhejiang will send a youngster-packed 59-member squad to the competition, excluding the Paris 2024 Olympians Wang Shun and Pan Zhanle.

