Vice premier highlights ethics of medical workers in safeguarding people's health

Xinhua) 09:51, August 20, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong on Monday stressed the important role that the humanistic spirit of medical professionals plays in safeguarding people's health.

Liu made the remarks while visiting medical workers at a hospital and a community health services center in Beijing. He extended his greetings to the country's doctors and medical workers on the seventh Doctors' Day, which falls on Monday.

Highlighting the backbone role medical workers play in building a healthy China, Liu said they should focus on safeguarding the people's health, adhere to professional ethics and professionalism, and enhance medical innovation to continuously improve their services.

He said that public hospitals are the mainstay of China's medical and health services system, and underlined efforts to deepen the reform of public hospitals to ensure they truly serve the public interest and meet the needs of the people in an improved manner.

Liu also stressed the importance of care and support for medical workers.

