China sees 124-percent surge in direct trans-provincial medical bill settlements in H1

Xinhua) 09:13, August 03, 2024

This photo taken on Feb. 22, 2023 shows pharmacist Zhang Haiou (L) helping a customer on medicine consultation and medication instruction at Baita Temple pharmacy in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- China reported 108 million cases of direct trans-provincial settlement of medical bills in the first half (H1) of 2024, a surge of 124.7 percent compared with the same period last year, according to the National Healthcare Security Administration (NHSA).

Direct trans-provincial settlement refers to the on-site reimbursement of medical costs incurred from cross-regional medical visits within the coverage of China's basic medical insurance system.

Before the policy was implemented across the country in 2017, patients had to return to the region where their medical insurance was registered to receive any reimbursements. Earlier before, medical insurance reimbursement was once limited to treatment at designated hospitals in a patient's assigned region.

Cross-regional medical visits, especially patient transfers to higher-tier hospitals, are common in China, where over 95 percent of the population is covered by basic medical insurance.

The direct trans-provincial medical bill settlement now covers both outpatient and inpatient visits, making public access to medical care much more convenient.

The NHSA said that as of the end of June 2024, the number of designated medical institutions covered by the trans-provincial settlement policy had increased by 11.45 percent from the end of 2023 to 613,400, including 396,100 pharmacies.

