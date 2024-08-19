Mother & daughter devote efforts to gynecology for decades in SW China

Xinhua) 08:09, August 19, 2024

Xie Shuxiang hugs the statue of her mother Yue Yicheng at West China Women's and Children's Hospital in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

CHENGDU, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- Yue Yicheng was a pioneer of obstetrics and gynecology in China. She had been engaged in the medical treatment, teaching, scientific research and management of obstetrics and gynecology for six decades when she was alive. Her daughter Xie Shuxiang was deeply influenced by Yue's career and determined to follow her steps since childhood. After graduation, Xie Shuxiang has also been working in obstetrics and gynecology, and has made great achievements in the field of reproductive endocrinology. "We were not only mother and daughter, but also colleagues who had worked together for 30 years. We learned and made progress together," Xie Shuxiang said.

Xie Shuxiang (2nd R) communicates with a patient at a ward of the Affiliate Reproductive Hospital of Sichuan Genitalia Hygiene Research Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

Xie Shuxiang (R) communicates with a patient at the Affiliate Reproductive Hospital of Sichuan Genitalia Hygiene Research Center in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This photo taken on July 31, 2024 shows the works of Yue Yicheng. Yue Yicheng was a pioneer of obstetrics and gynecology in China. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This file photo taken in the 1970s shows Xie Shuxiang (L) communicating with a patient. (Xinhua)

Xie Shuxiang (2nd L) communicates with young medical staff at West China Women's and Children's Hospital in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 14, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Kun)

This file photo taken in the 1970s shows Yue Yicheng (3rd L) working at a ward. (Xinhua)

This file photo taken in the 1970s shows Xie Shuxiang (L) conducting a surgery under the guidance of her mother Yue Yicheng. (Xinhua)

This file photo taken in the 1980s shows Yue Yicheng (1st R) communicating with patients. (Xinhua)

