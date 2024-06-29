Chinese medical team offers health consultations to residents in Solomon Islands

June 29, 2024

A member of the third Chinese medical team to Solomon Islands offers health consultations to local residents in Honiara, Solomon Islands, June 28, 2024. After the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2019, China started to dispatch medical team including doctors and nurses to the Solomon Islands in early 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)

