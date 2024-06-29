Chinese medical team offers health consultations to residents in Solomon Islands
A member of the third Chinese medical team to Solomon Islands offers health consultations to local residents in Honiara, Solomon Islands, June 28, 2024. After the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2019, China started to dispatch medical team including doctors and nurses to the Solomon Islands in early 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
A member of the third Chinese medical team to Solomon Islands offers health consultations to local residents in Honiara, Solomon Islands, June 28, 2024. After the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2019, China started to dispatch medical team including doctors and nurses to the Solomon Islands in early 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
A member of the third Chinese medical team to Solomon Islands offers health consultations to local residents in Honiara, Solomon Islands, June 28, 2024. After the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2019, China started to dispatch medical team including doctors and nurses to the Solomon Islands in early 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
Members of the third Chinese medical team to Solomon Islands offer health consultations to local residents in Honiara, Solomon Islands, June 28, 2024. After the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2019, China started to dispatch medical team including doctors and nurses to the Solomon Islands in early 2022. (Xinhua/Zhang Jianhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Hundreds benefit from medical camp organized by Chinese oil giant in western Uganda
- Chinese medical team provides medical services for locals in Papua New Guinea
- Chinese scientists prove early insulin therapy effective for type 2 diabetes
- Scientists design injectable, wireless sensor for brain signal monitoring
- Chinese scientists design bio-inspired 3D e-skin
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.