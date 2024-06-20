Chinese medical team provides medical services for locals in Papua New Guinea
A member of the Chinese medical team offers free consultation to a child at Yambali village in Papua New Guinea on June 15, 2024.
The 13th Chinese medical team to Papua New Guinea recently came to the landslide-hit Yambali village to provide free medical services for locals.
At around 3:00 a.m. local time on May 24, a massive landslide hit the Mulitaka area in Enga Province. More than 2,000 people were buried alive, with the total affected population estimated to reach about 8,000. (The 13th Chinese medical team to Papua New Guinea/Handout via Xinhua)
Members of the Chinese medical team and locals pose for a group photo at Yambali village in Papua New Guinea on June 16, 2024.
Members of the Chinese medical team offer free consultation to locals at Yambali village in Papua New Guinea on June 15, 2024.
A member of the Chinese medical team offers free consultation to a senior resident at Yambali village in Papua New Guinea on June 15, 2024.
