China launches 2024 campaign to rectify medical misconduct

Xinhua) 09:43, May 28, 2024

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has launched this year's campaign to rectify misconduct in the country's medical services, as well as in the purchasing and sale of medical products, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday.

The campaign aims to regulate the production and distribution order of medical products, eliminate corruption and irregularities, and safeguard the security of the national medical insurance fund, according to a document released by 14 government departments, including the NHC.

The crackdown campaign targets such acts as accepting kickbacks, and requesting and accepting money and valuables, the document states.

The illegal recycling of medicines should be prevented, and shills and scalpers should be banned in the field of medicine. The supervision of livestreaming sales of medical products and services should be intensified, per the document.

The crackdown will also focus on illegal acts in fields such as assisted reproduction, medical testing, health checks, medical cosmetology and online health care.

China has launched similar campaigns in recent years to advance the management of its medical industry.

