Chinese vice premier underscores innovation in medical science
SHANGHAI, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong has called for greater efforts to address weak points in the country's healthcare sector and make breakthroughs in medical science.
Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a research trip in Shanghai that took place from Tuesday to Wednesday.
He urged research institutes, medical schools, hospitals and enterprises to pool their strengths and make breakthroughs in cutting-edge fields of medical science.
He also highlighted the importance of research and development in the pharmaceutical industry, and the application of artificial intelligence in healthcare services.
The government will continue pushing forward the reform of public hospitals, updating medical facilities, expanding staff numbers and improving services, Liu said.
