Hundreds benefit from medical camp organized by Chinese oil giant in western Uganda

Xinhua) 13:48, June 21, 2024

A doctor from the Chinese medical team in Uganda checks on a child during a medical camp in Uganda's western district of Kikuube, June 19, 2024. The Chinese oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in Uganda is holding a two-day medical camp in the country's western district of Kikuube, where hundreds of local residents are being provided with free medical services and treatments.(Photo by Tian Yu/Xinhua)

KAMPALA, June 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in Uganda is holding a two-day medical camp in the country's western district of Kikuube, where hundreds of local residents are being provided with free medical services and treatments.

A statement by CNOOC Uganda Limited on Wednesday said the medical camp, which runs from Wednesday to Thursday, was organized in collaboration with the Chinese medical team in Uganda, which comprises 20 doctors and specialists.

At least 1,000 people are expected to benefit from the medical camp.

Held under the theme "Empower Health, Embrace Life," the event is providing free medical check-ups, consultations, treatments, and health education to local residents, especially women and children.

"The medical camp treated infectious diseases such as malaria, typhoid, syphilis, hepatitis B, and HIV, as well as non-communicable diseases including hypertension, diabetes, cervical cancer, and ulcers," the company said in a statement.

According to the statement, CNOOC Uganda Limited and the Chinese medical team also handed medicine and pediatric supplies to one of the local health centers in the area.

Liu Xiangdong, president of CNOOC Uganda Limited, said the medical camp reflected the company's commitment to strengthening China-Uganda relations.

"Through initiatives like these, we aim to contribute to the socio-economic development of Uganda and enhance the friendship between our two nations as we work toward energy for a better future," he said.

Vincent Alpha, vice chairperson of Kikuube District, hailed the teams for their continued support to the local people. "We are deeply grateful to CNOOC Uganda Limited for their unwavering support and dedication to the health and well-being of our community," Alpha said.

"This medical camp has a profound impact on the lives of our people, providing much-needed medical services and fostering a stronger relationship between Uganda and China," he added.

Wang Jianxun, counselor of the Economic and Commercial Department of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda, said China's commitment to supporting Africa's development through initiatives like this medical camp is evident.

"These efforts aim to achieve sustainable development, improve public health, and build a community with a shared future for mankind," Wang added.

In January last year, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni launched the drilling of oil for commercial production at the Kingfisher Oil Field, operated by CNOOC. Uganda in 2006 discovered 6.5 billion barrels of oil, of which 1.4 billion barrels are commercially viable, according to Uganda's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

A doctor from the Chinese medical team in Uganda checks on a local resident during a medical camp in Uganda's western district of Kikuube, June 19, 2024. The Chinese oil giant China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC) in Uganda is holding a two-day medical camp in the country's western district of Kikuube, where hundreds of local residents are being provided with free medical services and treatments.(Photo by Tian Yu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)