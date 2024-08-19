China honors model doctors of 2024

Xinhua) 13:03, August 19, 2024

A doctor tends a patient at a hospital in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 2, 2024. (Xinhua/Long Lei)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- As China celebrates its seventh Doctors' Day, the country's top health authority has announced and honored 10 model medical personnel this year.

The 10 doctors are exemplary personnel who have made contributions to medical sci-tech innovation, the development of traditional Chinese medicine, and health improvement among women and children, among other areas. They were announced recently by the National Health Commission and the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

Also honored were elderly nursing care personnel across the country, who devoted themselves to safeguarding the health and well-being of elderly patients.

Inaugurated in 2018, China's Doctors' Day is celebrated on Aug. 19 every year to honor doctors in the country and their contributions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)