Baby finless porpoise rescued after being trapped in Yangtze River tributary

(People's Daily App) 13:33, August 19, 2024

A young Yangtze finless porpoise was helped back to the Yangtze River on Thursday, one day after it was discovered lost in a section of the Juzhang River, a tributary on the northern bank of the middle reaches of the Yangtze River. A rescue team consisting of local officials from relevant authorities, firefighters and villagers spent hours rescuing the 2-year-old porpoise and transporting it by truck back to the Yangtze River 26 kilometers away.

