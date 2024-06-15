Water resources protection made to enhance biodiversity along Yangtze River

Xinhua) 10:00, June 15, 2024

This photo taken on March 28, 2024 shows second filial generation Chinese sturgeons being released into the Yangtze River in Yichang of central China's Hubei Province. More than 200,000 second filial generation Chinese sturgeons were released that day to increase wild stocks of the rare species. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on Oct. 11, 2023 shows a ship powered by hydrogen fuel cells sailing on the Yichang section of the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

This photo taken on Feb. 19, 2023 shows a Yangtze finless porpoise hunting for food in the section of Yangtze River in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 2, 2023 shows vehicles passing on a road over water in Xingshan County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 24, 2024 shows the view of a riverside square along the Yichang section of the Yangtze River in central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 30, 2024 shows the view of the Yangtze River in the Ma'anshan section of China's Anhui Province. In recent years, provinces in China's central region have been making great efforts in the protection of water resources, so as to strengthen the shields for ecological security and protect biodiversity along the Yangtze River. (Photo by Chen Liang/Xinhua)

