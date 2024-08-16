Home>>
A journey through China’s natural beauty
(People's Daily Online) 13:36, August 16, 2024
A romantic sea of flowers, magnificent highland lakes, poetic terraced fields…As China celebrated its second National Ecology Day on August 15 this year, join us as we embark on a visual journey through some of the country’s most stunning ecological landscapes!
