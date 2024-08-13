Weddings enjoy a "less is more" revolution

A newlywed couple hold their wedding party on a bus in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, May 12, 2024. (Xinhua)

CHONGQING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- As Xiao Peng, 26, met her boyfriend on a bus in Fuling District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, the couple instinctively knew what would be the perfect wedding car.

"Compared to traditional wedding car convoys, buses are more eco-friendly and cost-effective," she said, adding that her wedding party spent the journey singing, taking photos and reminiscing.

However, such unique wedding activities are quite unconventional in China, where traditional weddings are often lavish affairs with long vehicle convoys, numerous customs and a lengthy guest list.

According to a survey conducted by Guyu Data, a data analysis and social commentary platform under Tencent News, in 2021, the average cost of a wedding for young Chinese was about 174,000 yuan (about 24,350 U.S. dollars), which was 8.8 times the average monthly income of each couple. A significant 42 percent of the surveyed couples admitted that their weddings went over budget.

Like Xiao Peng, nowadays more and more young Chinese are moving away from the elaborate formalities of traditional weddings. They believe that by focusing less on customs and procedures, they can concentrate more on the experience, emotions and the true essence of marriage.

Lin Mo, 34, who lives in east China's Fujian Province, held her own simplified ceremony this year. "My husband and I hosted the wedding ourselves, and the main ceremony lasted only 10 minutes, during which we simply addressed the guests and exchanged rings," she said.

Lin believes that the preference for high-profile weddings among many Chinese stems from the importance they place on "mianzi," a term that refers to one's sense of dignity or prestige. They always want to present their best image to others, she explained.

"I think weddings are very personal and not for showing off. Therefore, we focused on our own experience and retained what we believe is most important and provides us with sufficient emotional value," said Lin.

"Traditional weddings in China involve a complex series of ceremonies that are rooted in history and may become impractical in today's fast-paced lifestyle. Streamlined and personalized weddings are a logical and natural choice for young couples, as they help reduce financial pressure and enhance their experience," said Mei Zhigang, associate professor at the School of Sociology, Central China Normal University.

China's local authorities are also looking to reform wedding customs and have implemented multiple measures. One example is the widespread practice of collective weddings across the country.

Before August 10, the traditional Qixi Festival, also known Chinese Valentine's Day, a collective wedding ceremony took place in Chongqing's Nan'an District, organized by the local civil affairs bureau. Dozens of couples donned traditional Chinese attire and embraced the significant moment of their lives.

"It saved us a lot of money and effort since we didn't have to find a venue, plan the procedures, or worry about various unexpected incidents. The bureau handled everything," said Xiong Qi, one of the newlyweds, who comes from Yubei District of Chongqing.

"Such reforms of wedding customs aim to avoid waste, unrealistic comparisons and corrupt practices such as vulgar wedding pranks. It seeks to make people realize the essence of marriage, which is love and responsibility," said Chen Wei, associate professor at the College of State Governance of Southwest University.

A collective wedding ceremony is held in Xinzhou District, Wuhan City of central China's Hubei Province, May 18, 2024. (Xinhua)

