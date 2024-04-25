Young couple in NE China's Liaoning opt for bus over luxury fleet for eco-friendly wedding

People's Daily Online) 16:21, April 25, 2024

In a refreshing twist on traditional wedding customs, a young couple in northeast China's Liaoning Province opted for a public double-decker bus rather than a conventional fleet of fancy cars as they left the bride's home for the wedding venue with their friends and family on the morning of April 20.

Carrying a busload of happy laughter and cheerful voices, bus No. 521 (which sounds similar to "I love you" in Chinese) in Xinglongtai district, Panjin city, Liaoning Province, witnessed a journey of well-wishes and impromptu singalongs on the young couple's big day.

Photo shows the bride Zhang Jianan and groom He Wei. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The vibrant red bus, adorned with the auspicious Chinese character "Xi" (happiness), rolled through the streets of Xinglongtai district, turning heads and attracting the attention of curious onlookers.

As the bus made stops along the way for photo opportunities, passersby and fellow motorists couldn't help but slow down to share the delight, waving and extending their congratulations to the happy couple.

The bride Zhang Jianan and groom He Wei were both born after 1995. According to the couple, the decision to use a public bus as their wedding vehicle came from their shared desire to embrace an eco-friendly, low-carbon approach that aligns with the modern concept of a civilized and frugal wedding.

Initially, their parents thought using a public bus instead of a luxury fleet to pick up the bride seemed too informal. After hearing of their intention, they said the idea is "not only eco-friendly and fashionable but also creative and commendable".

Photo shows the bride Zhang Jianan and groom He Wei. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

Renting a bus as a wedding vehicle is still a novelty in Panjin. It's part of the city's public transport operator's efforts to promote eco-friendly practices and foster new social tendencies.

Zhang and He were the first couple to use the city’s No. 521 bus for wedding day transport. The double-decker bus offered an affordable and spacious option, allowing them to personalize the interior to their liking.

So far, over a dozen couples in the city have booked public buses for their May weddings, embracing this unique trend toward more sustainable and innovative wedding choices.

The bride Zhang Jianan and groom He Wei stick a big red paper character "Xi" (happiness) on a window of the bus. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

