Encounter a Chahar wedding and experience the charm of Mongolian culture

On an ordinary summer day in Bogedaer village, Wenquan county, northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, an unexpected encounter took place. Russian tourist Elena stumbled upon a vibrant scene in a bustling rural tourism spot in the village: a Mongolian Chahar wedding.

A Chahar wedding is an important manifestation of Mongolian culture. The newlyweds dress in traditional Mongolian attire and propose a toast to their elders, demonstrating deep respect. People express their joyfulness through song and dance. The newlyweds also start dancing after the traditional wedding ceremony. The hosts invite all the guests to sing and dance to classic folk songs, filling the room with laughter and joy.

Join Elena in this video and immerse yourself in the unique charm of Mongolian culture and customs!

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)