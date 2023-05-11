Wedding vows & wows at Sino-Russian border village

(People's Daily App) 14:34, May 11, 2023

Russian candies, peanuts, sunflower seeds, a red wedding dress, a bridal sedan chair and firecrackers: There are interesting customs and details to observe when a Russian bride marries a Chinese vlogger in Pingyanghe, a village on the border of China and Russia. People's Daily journalist Li Bowen travels with a crew to watch the filming of the TV show Chinese Wedding in Yichun, Heilongjiang Province.

(Produced by Li Bowen, Liang Peiyu, and Chenxu; Video filmed and edited by Hunan Television)

