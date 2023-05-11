Home>>
Wedding vows & wows at Sino-Russian border village
(People's Daily App) 14:34, May 11, 2023
Russian candies, peanuts, sunflower seeds, a red wedding dress, a bridal sedan chair and firecrackers: There are interesting customs and details to observe when a Russian bride marries a Chinese vlogger in Pingyanghe, a village on the border of China and Russia. People's Daily journalist Li Bowen travels with a crew to watch the filming of the TV show Chinese Wedding in Yichun, Heilongjiang Province.
(Produced by Li Bowen, Liang Peiyu, and Chenxu; Video filmed and edited by Hunan Television)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Wedding dress town aims high in development
- 'Town of wedding dresses' in E China's Anhui intensifies efforts to tap into 'sweet industry'
- Hong Kong woman dedicated to traditional Chinese wedding dress in Guangdong
- Traditional wedding customs displayed in E China's Zhejiang
- A Chinese-style wedding: Passing on tradition
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.