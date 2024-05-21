Chinese cities see marriage registration boom on May 20, the ‘new Valentines’

13:33, May 21, 2024 By Yu Xi ( Global Times

Marriage registration offices in multiple regions nationwide were busy offering registry services for the newlyweds on Monday, May 20. The day gained its popularity in the last decade as the pronunciation of the number "520" sounds like "I love you" in Chinese and is regarded as a "new Valentine's Day".

In addition to regular procedures such as taking oaths and having photos taken, many couples also opted for traditional Chinese wedding ceremonies to experience the charm of traditional culture.

Many marriage registration offices across the country were fully booked in advance on Monday and Tuesday, so they announced that they would implement measures such as working overtime and increasing staff to ensure smooth services.

Some local civil affairs authorities also integrated traditional Chinese culture into marriage registration services to attract more young people. In Guangzhou, South China's Guangdong Province, a water wedding ceremony themed around Song Dynasty (960-1279) culture was held on Saturday, with 10 couples participating in the event and more than 10,000 people watching, according to Guangdong authorities.

In Nanjing, East China's Jiangsu Province, another traditional Chinese wedding ceremony was held on Sunday, with 52 couples wearing traditional clothing and exchanging bows, showcasing the beauty of traditional customs.

"May 20 is always a busy day as it is especially popular among young people. We started work one hour earlier today and will have flexible working hours until all registrations are finished," a staff member at a marriage registration office in the Qinhuai district of Nanjing told the Global Times on Monday.

The Qinhuai civil affairs department also provides free services for couples who want to experience a traditional Chinese wedding by dressing in traditional clothing and accessories. This service requires advance booking, which was welcomed by young people, according to the staff.

The Global Times also learned from the Civil Affairs Bureau of Suzhou on Monday that a series of activities have been carried out in the city to promote a marriage-friendly society. They have established different types of marriage registration centers, such as one sporting a classical garden style. They have also developed a wedding industry cluster area, launching special wedding tourism routes such as subway wedding tours, cultural heritage tours and cultural tourism scenic tours.

In Beijing alone, the number of marriage registration appointments for Tuesday also reached more than 3,000, according to the Beijing Daily on Monday.

Local governments have implemented a series of policies to reduce the cost of marriage, childbirth, parenting, and education to promote marriage and boost fertility rates, Jiang Quanbao, a professor with the Institute for Population and Development Studies at Xi'an Jiaotong University, told the Global Times,

Jiang said that they should also guide young people to develop healthy views on marriage and provide support and guidance for them to alleviate anxiety.

