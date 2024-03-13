Home>>
China's first braille marriage registration for visually impaired couple in Beijing
(People's Daily App) 15:19, March 13, 2024
A visually impaired couple officially wed on Tuesday in Beijing, with marriage registration documents and wedding vows formatted in braille, marking a first in China. Establishing a green channel for visually impaired individuals and providing accessible format documents is a significant measure to improve social public services and implement the "Barrier-free Environment Creation Law."
