China's booming low-altitude economy drives new growth

15:45, August 12, 2024 By Xinhua writers Hu Tao, Hong Zehua ( Xinhua

AS700 airship conducts a low-altitude demo flight in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's low-altitude economy is entering a phase of rapid growth, offering people more excitement in the skies and bringing convenience through innovative aerial vehicle applications.

Various aerial vehicles, such as large airships for low-altitude tourism, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for express delivery and urban transportation, as well as aerial photography and emergency rescue, are increasingly employed in China across various scenarios, proving to be effective tools for a range of activities and operations.

The Chinese leadership has recently reiterated its determination to improve the institutions and mechanisms for modernizing infrastructure, according to a resolution adopted at the third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China Central Committee.

The resolution noted that China will develop general aviation and the low-altitude economy.

MULTIPLE APPLICATION SCENARIOS

China's independently developed AS700 airship successfully conducted its demonstration flight on Aug. 1 in Jingmen City in central China's Hubei Province, showcasing a new mode of low-altitude tourism.

During its demonstration flight over local tourist destinations, the large AS700 airship flew at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour at an altitude of 500 meters. "Passengers can enjoy a uniquely relaxing air journey at a moderate speed and an ideal altitude for low-altitude sightseeing," said Zhou Lei, chief designer of the AS700 airship project.

Developed by AVIC Special Vehicle Research Institute, AS700 is a type of single-capsule manned airship with a maximum capacity of 10 people, including a pilot.

"The AS700 airship has obtained the type certificate. We are exploring more pilot applications of low-altitude scenarios, and plan to build China's first low-altitude airship tourism demonstration route," Zhou added.

AS700 airship prepares for taking off from Zhanghe Airport in Jingmen, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 1, 2024. (Aviation Industry Corporation of China/Handout via Xinhua)

Exciting developments continue in this sector. Wang Yunyi, a high school graduate, recently received her university admission letter delivered by a UAV. Taking off from South China University of Technology, the UAV traveled 25 kilometers in 30 minutes, delivering four admission letters to students, including Wang, in Huangpu District in south China's Guangzhou city.

"I was stunned to see my admission letter arrive by drone. What an immersive experience, like something out of a sci-fi movie," Wang said.

Guangzhou Post, which has been handling admission deliveries for over 40 years, processes around 550,000 admission letters annually.

"More students will experience this technological advancement in the future, with drones delivering their admission letters," said Zou Liwen, a Guangzhou Post manager.

An unmanned food delivery drone is pictured in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

VAST POTENTIAL

The low-altitude economy is benefiting the Chinese people, enhancing logistics, agriculture, mapping and other emerging industries.

A newly launched urban UAV express delivery service in Wuxi City in east China's Jiangsu Province is introducing a new mode of parcel delivery to residents.

This new delivery mode can ease people's anxiety, especially when immediate needs arise. Small UAVs, transporting light items like documents, keys and medicines, deliver these necessities faster than one might imagine.

Compared to traditional express delivery methods, UAV delivery can cut the time required by approximately half, according to Phoenix Wings, a cargo UAV company under China's express delivery giant SF Group.

Wuxi will actively expand UAV delivery scenarios, accelerate the development of its air express network, and support low-altitude logistics for express parcels and local fresh products, according to Cai Yu, an official of the city's transportation bureau.

Nearly 608,000 UAVs were newly registered in the first half of this year, a 48 percent increase from the end of last year. The cumulative flight hours of UAVs reached 9.816 million hours, an increase of 134,000 hours over the same period last year, according to statistics from the Civil Aviation Administration of China.

Innovative applications of UAVs and other aerial vehicles are expected to spur the development of new materials, finance, communication technology, artificial intelligence and more. These advancements are anticipated to continuously generate new industries, occupations and momentum for economic growth and improved livelihoods.

"The low-altitude economy is driving the deep integration of the real economy with the digital economy, serving the agriculture industry and service sector," said Wu Qihui, vice president of Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)