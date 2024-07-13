Developing new quality productive forces will boost Chinese economy: Russian researcher

Xinhua) 14:04, July 13, 2024

MOSCOW, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The drive for modernization through developing new quality productive forces will significantly boost China's economic growth, Kirill Babayev, director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences, has said.

In Babayev's eyes, the development of new quality productive forces involves creating new high-tech industries such as artificial intelligence and robotics, utilizing productive forces that were previously underutilized in the economy, and increasing domestic demand.

"Today, there are many tools available to support the growth of the Chinese economy," the expert said.

China has managed challenges in the field of the economy, including demographic growth, said Babayev, adding that he believes the Chinese government will develop new measures to sustain economic growth.

