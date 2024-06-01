National political advisors urged to contribute wisdom to China's economic work, reform efforts

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 19th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th National Committee of the CPPCC and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Wang Huning, China's top political advisor, has called on national political advisors to contribute suggestions on the country's economic work in accordance with the decisions and arrangements made by the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks during a Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing on Friday.

In his speech, Wang asked members of the CPPCC National Committee to offer suggestions and reach consensus on major issues including effectively implementing macro policies, developing new quality productive forces according to local conditions, deepening reform and expanding opening up, promoting green and low-carbon development, and effectively safeguarding and improving people's well-being.

The CPPCC National Committee was also asked to guide political advisors in communicating the CPC Central Committee's major policies and contribute to boosting confidence and stabilizing expectations.

In addition, Wang called for efforts to organize in-depth research among political advisors concerning fundamental and forward-looking issues in the field of reform, to ensure solid progress of comprehensively deepening reform.

