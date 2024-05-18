Shipbuilding company in Hubei promotes digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing

Xinhua) 10:45, May 18, 2024

Staff members check the work of a welding robot at a plant of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 16, 2024. In recent years, the company has been actively promoting digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing. The company is contributing to the high-quality development of the shipping industry, with a focus on the construction of new types of public service vessels, high-end offshore engineering ships, small and medium-sized green intelligent oil and chemical carriers, and feeder container ships. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A staff member measures the precision of parts at a plant of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 16, 2024. In recent years, the company has been actively promoting digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing. The company is contributing to the high-quality development of the shipping industry, with a focus on the construction of new types of public service vessels, high-end offshore engineering ships, small and medium-sized green intelligent oil and chemical carriers, and feeder container ships. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

A new ship is under construction at a plant of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 16, 2024. In recent years, the company has been actively promoting digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing. The company is contributing to the high-quality development of the shipping industry, with a focus on the construction of new types of public service vessels, high-end offshore engineering ships, small and medium-sized green intelligent oil and chemical carriers, and feeder container ships. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

Staff members work at a plant of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, May 16, 2024. In recent years, the company has been actively promoting digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing. The company is contributing to the high-quality development of the shipping industry, with a focus on the construction of new types of public service vessels, high-end offshore engineering ships, small and medium-sized green intelligent oil and chemical carriers, and feeder container ships. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

This photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows an interior view of a plant of Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group Co., Ltd. in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. In recent years, the company has been actively promoting digital transformation and intelligent manufacturing. The company is contributing to the high-quality development of the shipping industry, with a focus on the construction of new types of public service vessels, high-end offshore engineering ships, small and medium-sized green intelligent oil and chemical carriers, and feeder container ships. (Xinhua/Du Zixuan)

