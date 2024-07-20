Interview: China's resilient growth reaffirms its role as important engine of world economic growth: Cambodian senior official

PHNOM PENH, July 19 (Xinhua) -- China's resilient economic growth has reaffirmed its role as a major engine of global economic growth, a Cambodian senior official said on Friday.

China's economy grew by 5 percent in the first half of 2024.

"This growth rate is high, signaling China's steady recovery and reaffirms China's role as an important engine for global economic growth," Cambodian Ministry of Commerce's Secretary of State and spokesperson Penn Sovicheat told Xinhua.

"I have observed that China's economy has gained a steady upward momentum and nurtured new growth drivers despite the complex external environment," he added.

Sovicheat said as the global manufacturing hub and the stabilizer of global value chains, China's stable economic growth is crucial to support the global economy and development.

"China has been a locomotive of global growth for decades and there is no doubt that the world's second largest economy will continue to be an important player in global development in decades to come," the official said.

He said China's steady economic progress and significant potential in trade and investment are undoubtedly major positive news for the current global economy.

"Looking ahead, I foresee that China will continue to be a major global player in manufacturing clean energy technologies, electric vehicles and digital technologies, among others," Sovicheat said.

China's stable economic growth is a great boon not only to China itself, but also to the rest of the world, particularly to the least developed countries and developing countries, he said, adding that everyone will benefit from this.

"I'm sure that the Chinese economy will enjoy further growth, with bright prospects ahead," he said.

"As a close friend of China, Cambodia is delighted to see China's better economic performance," he said.

Sovicheat said as China has always shared its fruit of development with the rest of the world through a number of global initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, China's resilient economic growth will inject stronger impetus into building a community with a shared future for mankind.

"China has been and will continue to be a key contributor to promoting global peace, security, stability, common development and shared prosperity," he said.

