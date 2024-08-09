Interview: China's comprehensively deepening reform to inject new momentum into global economic growth: Cambodian scholar

August 09, 2024

PHNOM PENH, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's comprehensively deepening reform will inject fresh impetus into global economic growth and development of all countries, a Cambodian scholar said on Thursday.

The third plenary session of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee last month adopted a resolution on further deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization, a blueprint that will guide China's reforms and opening-up for years to come.

Thong Mengdavid, a lecturer at the Institute for International Studies and Public Policy, a school of the Royal University of Phnom Penh, said China's comprehensively deepening reform has created a new engine for global economic growth.

"It will generate market opportunities for the world, injecting new momentum into the development of all countries, including Cambodia," he told Xinhua.

The scholar said China's comprehensively deepening reform will provide greater possibilities for expanding mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation among countries in the world.

He said regional initiatives such as the ASEAN-China Free Trade Area (ACFTA) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement are vital for countering unilateralism and protectionism.

"These initiatives have promoted inclusive and win-win development, aligning with new industrial and economic trends in both China and ASEAN countries, particularly in the digital economy and green transformation," he said.

He said Cambodia is poised to benefit significantly from China's deepening reforms.

As China plays its role as a major driver of global growth, Cambodia can expect strong and robust economic gains, particularly through increased trade, investment and tourism, the scholar said.

China's economic resurgence is to broaden Cambodia's development prospects by boosting demand for Cambodian products, attracting more Chinese investment and more opportunities for infrastructure projects and industrial collaboration.

"Additionally, China's focus on high-quality development, green transformation, and digital economy integration aligns well with Cambodia's own development goals," he said. "This synergy is expected to further deepen economic ties between the two countries, contributing to Cambodia's sustained growth and prosperity."

He said China's support for Cambodia's "Industrial Development Corridor" and "Fish and Rice Corridor" is expected to attract more Chinese investment, and help advance the building of a Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

China's comprehensively deepening reform and opening up will ensure that its neighbors share prosperity, harmony and peaceful development as China has been a key advocate for global free trade, which is essential for global growth and development, he said.

