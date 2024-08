We Are China

Helan Mountain's east foothill int'l wine fair held in Ningxia

Xinhua) 14:14, August 12, 2024

People visit the exhibition area of Ningxia Helan Mountain's east foothill (Yingchuan) sub-region at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. The fair is held at the Fourth China (Ningxia) International Wine Culture and Tourism Expo from Aug. 9 to 11.

Ningxia, renowned for its unique grape-growing conditions, produced its first bottle of wine in 1984.

Situated near the 38th parallel north, similar to renowned wine regions like Bordeaux, Ningxia's wine-producing areas enjoy an ideal terroir with a dry climate and abundant sunshine, making the region a golden zone for wine grape cultivation.

As China's largest wine-producing region, Ningxia now boasts 602,000 mu (about 40,133 hectares) of grape plantations and 261 wineries and grape-growing enterprises, which together produced 140 million bottles of wine in 2023. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors learn about wineglass at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors learn about wines at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

A guest (L) learns about wines at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Merchants negotiate at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors view a tractor robot for vineyard at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

Visitors learn about wines at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

People visit the exhibition area of Italy at the Helan Mountain's east foothill international wine fair in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Aug. 10, 2024. (Xinhua/Feng Kaihua)

