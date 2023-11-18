Home>>
People taste wines during Slovenian Wine Festival
(Xinhua) 19:49, November 18, 2023
Visitors taste wines during the Slovenian Wine Festival at the Cankarjev Dom Centre in Ljubljana, Slovenia, on Nov. 17, 2023. (Photo by Zeljko Stevanic/Xinhua)
