Olympics | China retains women's table tennis team title at Paris 2024

Xinhua) 11:27, August 12, 2024

PARIS, Aug. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's women's table tennis team retained their Olympic title at the Paris 2024 Games after overwhelming Japan 3-0 in the final on Saturday.

This victory not only secured China's 37th gold medal of these Games but also marked a historic milestone - the country's 300th gold in Summer Olympic history.

With its star trio of Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng and Wang Manyu, China triumphed after a sequence of one doubles and two singles matches against Japan's Hina Hayata, Miwa Harimoto and Miu Hirano, winning 3-2, 3-0 and 3-1, respectively.

Earlier in the day, South Korea beat Germany to take bronze.

The women's team gold is China's fifth consecutive Olympic title in this category since it was introduced at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Having already secured gold in mixed doubles, men's and women's singles, and the men's team event, China has now swept all five table tennis golds at the Paris Olympics.

