Hamas leader killed in Israeli airstrike in S. Lebanon
(Xinhua) 10:12, August 10, 2024
BEIRUT, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A Hamas leader and his companion were killed on Friday in an Israeli airstrike on their car in southern Lebanon, said Lebanese military sources.
The military sources, who spoke anonymously, said that an Israeli drone fired two air-to-ground missiles at a Chevrolet four-wheel-drive vehicle at the eastern entrance of Sidon, deep in southern Lebanon, killing Samer al-Hajj, a leader of Hamas, and another individual whose identity remains unknown.
Tensions are high in Lebanon following Israel's killing of a Hezbollah senior military commander Fouad Shokor last week. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened retaliation.
