Iran confirms Hamas leader killed in its capital

Xinhua) 15:45, July 31, 2024

This photo shows Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh (C) in Tehran, Iran, July 30, 2024. Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards have been killed in Iranian capital city of Tehran, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Shadati)

TEHRAN/GAZA, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Hamas Politburo Chief Ismail Haniyeh and one of his bodyguards have been killed in Iranian capital city of Tehran, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said on Wednesday.

Haniyeh and his bodyguard were killed early Wednesday when their residence was hit in Tehran, according to a statement published on the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News.

The statement added the attack was under investigation, and the results would be announced later.

The Islamic Hamas movement confirmed the death of its leader, saying that Haniyeh was assassinated by an Israeli attack in Iran.

In a press statement, Hamas said that it "mourns to the Palestinian people, the Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world" over the death of Haniyeh.

The Israeli army has no comment on the issue yet.

Haniyeh was in Tehran to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday.

