Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran: Hamas

Xinhua) 13:04, July 31, 2024

This file photo shows Ismail Haniyeh speaking during a protest near the border security fence between eastern Gaza and Israel, on April 9, 2018. Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Iran's Tehran, Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards both confirmed early Wednesday. (Photo by Wissam Nassar/Xinhua)

TEHRAN, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Iran's Tehran, Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards both confirmed early Wednesday.

