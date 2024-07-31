Home>>
Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh killed in Tehran: Hamas
(Xinhua) 13:04, July 31, 2024
This file photo shows Ismail Haniyeh speaking during a protest near the border security fence between eastern Gaza and Israel, on April 9, 2018. Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Iran's Tehran, Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards both confirmed early Wednesday. (Photo by Wissam Nassar/Xinhua)
TEHRAN, July 31 (Xinhua) -- Hamas politburo chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in an attack in Iran's Tehran, Hamas and Iran's Revolutionary Guards both confirmed early Wednesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. opposes some changes asked by Hamas concerning latest ceasefire proposal
- Hamas delegation leaves Cairo after days of negotiation: statement
- Hamas to agree to complete ceasefire deal "in stages"
- People take part in rally calling for immediate ceasefire in Jerusalem
- Hamas to send delegation to Egypt for truce talks
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.