Hamas to send delegation to Egypt for truce talks

Xinhua) 10:15, April 07, 2024

GAZA, April 6 (Xinhua) -- The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announced on Saturday that a delegation of its leaders would travel to Egypt on Sunday for talks on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a hostage-for-prisoner swap deal between the movement and Israel.

"A Hamas leadership delegation, headed by Khalil Al-Hayya, will travel to Cairo on Sunday in response to a call from our brothers in Egypt," Hamas said in a statement. Al-Hayya is a member of Hamas' politburo and the movement's deputy chief in Gaza.

Hamas said it would still adhere to "the position it presented on March 14," describing it as "natural demands to end the (Israeli) aggression" and saying it would not give up on them.

The demands include "a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, the return of displaced individuals to their places of residence, people's freedom of movement, relief and shelter, and a serious prisoner swap deal," read the statement.

The Hamas announcement coincides with a meeting in Cairo on Saturday to discuss a ceasefire in Gaza and a hostage-for-prisoner swap deal between Hamas and Israel, according to Israeli media outlets.

The meeting brings together CIA Director William Burns, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and head of Egypt's General Intelligence Service Abbas Kamel.

During previous rounds of indirect talks, Hamas demanded a complete cessation of the war, while Israel agreed only to a temporary ceasefire and rejected Hamas' request to allow displaced civilians to return home.

