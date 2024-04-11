People take part in rally calling for immediate ceasefire in Jerusalem

Xinhua) 08:45, April 11, 2024

People take part in a rally calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli government and Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a rally calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli government and Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a rally calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli government and Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a rally calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli government and Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a rally calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli government and Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

People take part in a rally calling for an immediate ceasefire between Israeli government and Hamas and the release of Israeli hostages taken by Hamas, in Jerusalem on April 9, 2024. (Xinhua/Chen Junqing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)