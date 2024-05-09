Hamas delegation leaves Cairo after days of negotiation: statement

Xinhua) 20:09, May 09, 2024

GAZA, May 9 (Xinhua) -- A delegation from Hamas for ceasefire talks departed Cairo for the Qatari capital of Doha on Thursday, Ezzat Al-Rashq, a member of the Hamas Political Bureau, said in a statement.

Al-Rashq confirmed the group's commitment to a proposal received from Egyptian and Qatari mediators, adding that Israel's military actions in Rafah aim to "block all efforts made by mediators to reach ceasefire in Gaza."

Over the past three days, Egypt hosted delegations from Hamas, Israel, Qatar, and the United States to reach a "comprehensive truce" in the Gaza Strip.

On Monday, Hamas accepted the Egyptian proposal of reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, while Israel expressed its rejection of the current copy of the proposal.

Concurrently, the Israeli military has intensified its operations in Rafah and took control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing, a crucial passage for humanitarian aid going into the enclave and wounded civilians leaving the strip.

