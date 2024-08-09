National Fitness Day marked in Tianjin, N China

(新华网) 10:54, August 09, 2024

People play basketball at a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 8, 2024. August 8, the opening day of the Beijing Olympics, was designated as National Fitness Day in China, reflecting the growing integration of sports into everyday life. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A man takes a run at a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the scenery of a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People take a run at a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People exercise at a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A boy exercises at a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An aerial drone photo taken on Aug. 8, 2024 shows the scenery of a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A man takes a walk at a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People play table tennis at a city park in north China's Tianjin Municipality, Aug. 8, 2024. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

