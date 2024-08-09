Clashes occur during demonstration against Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala
A man argues with an Israeli soldier during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
Palestinians and foreign activists confront Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
Palestinians and foreign activists take cover from tear gas during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
Israeli soldiers detain Palestinians and foreign activists during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
Palestinians and foreign activists confront Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)
Photos
Related Stories
- Israel says it agrees to resume ceasefire talks
- Chinese brands top Israel's year-to-date imported car sales
- Syria warns of consequences following Israeli missile attacks on Damascus
- Mideast in Pictures: Residents count losses after Israeli raid in Jenin, West Bank
- Israel to dispatch team to Qatar for follow-up ceasefire talks next week
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.