Clashes occur during demonstration against Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala

Xinhua) 09:24, August 09, 2024

A man argues with an Israeli soldier during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinians and foreign activists confront Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinians and foreign activists take cover from tear gas during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers detain Palestinians and foreign activists during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

Palestinians and foreign activists confront Israeli soldiers during a demonstration against the Israeli confiscation of land in Beit Jala, near the West Bank city of Bethlehem, on Aug. 8, 2024. (Photo by Mamoun Wazwaz/Xinhua)

