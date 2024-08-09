Home>>
Israel says it agrees to resume ceasefire talks
(Xinhua) 09:09, August 09, 2024
JERUSALEM, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- Israel replied to Qatari, Egyptian and U.S. mediators early Friday, saying that it will send a delegation to resume talks on a Gaza ceasefire deal on Aug. 15.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that the negotiation team will be dispatched "to finalize the details for implementing the framework agreement."
The announcement was made after mediators of the three countries released a joint statement, calling on Israel and Hamas to restart the talks on Aug. 15 to close all remaining gaps in the proposed deal and begin implementing it without further delay.
