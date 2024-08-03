Chinese brands top Israel's year-to-date imported car sales

JERUSALEM, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese car brands became Israel's largest supplier of imported passenger vehicles in the first seven months of 2024, according to data released on Friday by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association.

Sales of Chinese cars reached 39,826 units during the period, compared with 31,736 for South Korea and 27,969 for Japan.

Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) dominated the Israeli market, accounting for 69.4 percent of all electric car sales, with a total of 30,686 units sold. BYD Auto was the top-selling EV brand, delivering 11,871 units, and also secured the fourth spot overall in car sales, including gasoline-powered models.

MG Motor followed as the second-largest EV seller with 5,715 units, while Tesla ranked third with 3,211 units.

