Mideast in Pictures: Residents count losses after Israeli raid in Jenin, West Bank

Xinhua) 09:55, July 07, 2024

People inspect the damage of a building after an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Residents in the northern West Bank city of Jenin were counting losses among the rubble of their destroyed homes after Israeli forces raided the city and its refugee camp a day earlier.

During the raid, seven Palestinians were killed by Israeli airstrikes and gunfire, according to Palestinian security sources.

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Friday that its soldiers conducted "counterterrorism" activities in the Jenin area.

The Jenin area has witnessed escalating tensions for more than two years, with the intensity further increasing since the Palestinian-Israeli conflict erupted in early October 2023.

Smoke rises from a building on fire during an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Israeli military vehicles are seen during an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

People are seen among the rubble after an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

Paramedics and firefighters work at a building destroyed in an Israeli raid in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

People carry the body of a victim killed in an Israeli attack in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, on July 5, 2024. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

