160 rockets fired at northern Israel -- Israeli Army
(Xinhua) 16:39, June 12, 2024
JERUSALEM, June 12 (Xinhua) -- About 160 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel on Wednesday morning, said the Israeli army, after Israeli airstrikes killed four Hezbollah officials, including a senior commander.
