Wednesday, June 12, 2024

160 rockets fired at northern Israel -- Israeli Army

(Xinhua) 16:39, June 12, 2024

JERUSALEM, June 12 (Xinhua) -- About 160 rockets were fired from Lebanon at northern Israel on Wednesday morning, said the Israeli army, after Israeli airstrikes killed four Hezbollah officials, including a senior commander.

