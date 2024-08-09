People gather to receive food aid at refugee camp in Gaza Strip

Xinhua) 08:58, August 09, 2024

People gather to receive food aid at Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the Gaza Strip, on Aug. 8, 2024. The World Food Programme (WFP) warned that hostilities, damaged roads, and the lack of public order and safety severely hamper food transport operations in Gaza, forcing reduced rations. WFP urgently needs fuel deliveries, an increased flow of food supplies and a greater capacity to deliver hot meals, particularly in Gaza City and North Gaza. (Photo by Mahmoud Zaki/Xinhua)

