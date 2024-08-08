Home>>
Trending in China | Suzhou-style pastries
(People's Daily App) 09:25, August 08, 2024
Suzhou-style pastries are a delectable treat, boasting a perfect combination of sweetness, softness and pliability.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Traditional cuisine 'Gourd Chicken'
- Trending in China| Exploring the delights of traditional Chinese candy: Sugar melon
- Wild fungi spark new culinary trend in Chinese cuisine
- Snails for dinner from a river
- Chinese dishes find their way onto Palestinian food tables in Ramadan
- Chinese cuisines continue to tantalize taste buds around the world
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.