Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Snails for dinner from a river

(People's Daily App) 15:01, May 23, 2023

Hunting snails in rivers and rice fields creates an idyllic scene of country life. People can enjoy eating these gifts from nature as well as the pleasure of gathering them.

