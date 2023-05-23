Home>>
Snails for dinner from a river
(People's Daily App) 15:01, May 23, 2023
Hunting snails in rivers and rice fields creates an idyllic scene of country life. People can enjoy eating these gifts from nature as well as the pleasure of gathering them.
(Video source: Kuaishou)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese dishes find their way onto Palestinian food tables in Ramadan
- Chinese cuisines continue to tantalize taste buds around the world
- Meet chef who carries on steamed pastry-making tradition in Beijing
- Chinese cuisine taking in exotic tastes
- Potatoes take center stage on Chinese dining tables
- China cultivates international talents in catering industry to promote Chinese cuisine
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.