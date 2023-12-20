Home>>
Trending in China | Traditional cuisine 'Gourd Chicken'
(People's Daily App) 16:39, December 20, 2023
Gourd chicken, a traditional dish from Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province, is believed to have been served to the imperial court of the Tang Dynasty (618-907). This renowned dish has captivated the taste buds of many throughout history. Let's delve into the secrets behind the creation of this iconic culinary masterpiece!
