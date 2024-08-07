Think tank report highlights global significance of China's reform endeavors

BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- As China is advancing Chinese modernization through further comprehensively deepening reform, a more efficient and dynamic Chinese economy will become an even stronger driver of global economic growth, according to a think tank report.

The report, titled "Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization: Major Achievements and Global Contributions," was jointly released on Tuesday by the think tanks under the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency.

Through steady economic and social development, along with the continuous improvement of its national governance system and governance capacity, China has injected momentum into the global economy, shared its experience in global governance and offered input for the future of mankind, the report said.

Since China launched the initiative to deepen reform comprehensively, it has consistently ranked first in average contribution to global economic growth for several consecutive years, surpassing the combined contributions of the Group of Seven (G7) countries, according to the report.

The report noted that China is committed to optimizing the innovation environment, improving institutional mechanisms, and stimulating market vitality through comprehensive deepening reform.

It added that this approach channels various production resources into areas of new quality productive forces, providing a fresh engine for global economic growth.

Taking the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative as an example, the report underlined China's commitment to building a global development framework that is comprehensive and balanced, coordinated and inclusive, with win-win cooperation and common prosperity, and promoting inclusive economic globalization that is beneficial to all.

China has adhered to a vision of global governance featuring shared growth through discussion and collaboration, actively participating and playing a leading role in the reform and construction of the global governance system, it said.

The report listed some of the initiatives and proposals put forward by China in its efforts to improve global development governance, strengthen global security governance and advance global civilizational exchanges and mutual learning.

While comprehensively deepening reform, China remains committed to prioritizing ecology and green development and driving a comprehensive green transformation of economic and social development, the report said.

China's remarkable ecological and green development achievements have gained global recognition, injecting fresh impetus into the global ecological progress, it said.

The report stated that China has successfully forged a path of modernization distinct from that of the West.

It has advanced Chinese modernization characterized by a huge population, common prosperity for all, material and cultural-ethical advancement, harmony between humanity and nature, and peaceful development. The report noted that this highlights the unique features and advantages of Chinese modernization and presents a new vision for global modernization.

Emphasizing that Chinese modernization is the modernization of peaceful development, the report said China's development is a growing force for peace and an increasing stabilizing factor in the world.

In responding to the common problems faced by humankind, China has proposed joint efforts to build a human community with a shared future. This concept, the report said, sets a new paradigm of equality and coexistence and has expanded from a Chinese initiative to an international consensus.

China will embrace the world with greater openness and inclusiveness, and through positive interactions, work together with the international community to build a more stable, prosperous, and progressive China and world, it said.

