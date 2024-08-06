Think tank report on achievements, contributions of China's reform published

August 06, 2024

This photo taken on Aug. 6, 2024 shows a view of the symposium themed on understanding the third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee in Beijing, capital of China. The symposium was attended by more than 200 diplomats, think tank experts and journalists from over 60 countries for exchanges and discussions on Tuesday in Beijing. A think tank report on the achievements and global contributions of China's reform endeavors in the new era was unveiled at the symposium. Titled "Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization: Major Achievements and Global Contributions," the report was jointly issued in Chinese and English by the think tanks under the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A think tank report on the achievements and global contributions of China's reform endeavors in the new era was unveiled at a symposium held Tuesday in Beijing.

Titled "Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization: Major Achievements and Global Contributions," the report was jointly issued in Chinese and English by the think tanks under the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency.

The report systematically summarizes the major achievements, basic principles and global contributions of the CPC's efforts in deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization in the new era.

Addressing the event, Qu Qingshan, president of the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee and chairman of the National High-Level Think Tank Council of the institute, said that Chinese modernization is constantly advancing in the reform and opening up, and will surely open up broad prospects in the reform and opening up.

He said that building a high-standard socialist market economy and promoting high-quality economic development are essential to further deepening reform comprehensively.

He also underscored the importance of enhancing capacity for opening up while expanding cooperation with other countries.

Fu Hua, president of Xinhua News Agency and also chairman of the academic committee of Xinhua Institute, a high-end think tank of Xinhua News Agency, said the agency will leverage its unique advantages as both a state news agency and a national high-level think tank.

Fu pledged efforts to collaborate with domestic and international media outlets and think tanks to produce more high-quality news reports and research findings.

The opening of the symposium was presided over by Lyu Yansong, editor-in-chief of Xinhua News Agency and vice chairman of the academic committee of Xinhua Institute.

The symposium, themed on understanding the third plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee, was attended by more than 200 diplomats, think tank experts and journalists from over 60 countries for exchanges and discussions.

At the seminar, participants engaged in discussions on multiple topics, including advancing Chinese modernization by comprehensively deepening reform, developing new quality productive forces, and promoting high-standard opening-up.

Experts have noted that China is currently in, and will remain in a crucial period of building itself into a stronger country and rejuvenating the Chinese nation on all fronts by pursuing Chinese modernization.

Against this backdrop, Fu noted that the plenum has clarified the key tasks of advancing Chinese modernization in the immediate future, and will most certainly be the prelude of great changes of landmark significance.

The plenum has provided strategic guidance for the planning of China's cause of reform and opening-up in the new era. In addition, it has also offered explicable precedence for other developing countries to independently blaze a path of development and realize modernization, said Fu.

"The plenum marks the beginning of a new phase of China's reform," said Zhang Shiyi, a researcher with the Institute of Party History and Literature of the CPC Central Committee. He added that the CPC Central Committee has drawn the roadmap of completing all reform tasks by 2029, but the influence of these reforms will go beyond that point.

Emphasizing the importance of developing new quality productive forces, Huang Hanquan, head of the Chinese Academy of Macroeconomic Research, said that such practice is a new driving force for China's high-quality economic development.

He added that by developing new quality productive forces, China, the world's second-largest economy, will bring about new demand and supply, provide other countries and international enterprises with greater market and investment opportunities, and contribute to world economic growth.

Openness is featured heavily in the process of Chinese modernization. Aldonov Frankeko Alvarez, ambassador of El Salvador to China, was impressed by this prominent feature.

"Adhering to the vision of a community with a shared future for humanity, China has proven to the world with its own experience that adhering to the path of socialist development with Chinese characteristics not only benefits the Chinese people, but also sets an example of peace, friendship, development and unity for more countries," he said.

