Comprehensive deepening of reform launches new era of reform, opening up in China: report

Xinhua) 14:29, August 07, 2024

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- A new era of reform and opening up in China has begun with a comprehensive deepening of reform, said a think tank report released on Tuesday in Beijing.

Titled "Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization: Major Achievements and Global Contributions," the report was released in collaboration with the think tanks under the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency.

In November 2013, in the face of extensive and profound changes in the domestic and international environment, the Third Plenary Session of the 18th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee made a major strategic decision to comprehensively deepen reform, marking the beginning of a new era characterized by a vigorous and sweeping reform process, the report noted.

The report shed light on the complex and profound changes that China has undergone since the 18th National Congress of the CPC in 2012, stating that people have had diverse and complex needs for a better life, with issues of uneven and insufficient development coming to the forefront. In addition, it mentioned that a new round of technological and industrial revolution has begun, while trade protectionism and a backlash against globalization are on the rise.

The Third Plenary Session of the 18th CPC Central Committee addressed these significant contradictions and challenges in China's development, rationally laying out the strategic focus, timetable and roadmap for comprehensively deepening reform, which resulted in a series of major breakthroughs in reform theories and policies, marking an overarching deployment and mobilization for comprehensive reform, the report said.

The goal of comprehensively deepening reform is to improve and develop the socialist system with Chinese characteristics as well as modernize China's system and governance capacity, outlining the main direction for deepening reforms and providing clear guidance for enhancing and developing the Chinese socialist system, noted the report, adding that the goal is shaped by the unique attributes of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics.

The Third Plenary Session of the 11th CPC Central Committee in 1978 initiated the first epoch-making reform, which spurred sustained and rapid economic and social development, allowing China to significantly catch up with the times. Similarly, the plenary session in 2013 marked the beginning of another epoch-making reform, launching a new journey to comprehensively deepen and systematically promote reform, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)