Think tank report underlines China's experience for pursuit of modernization

This photo taken on Aug. 5, 2024 shows copies of a report titled "Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization: Major Achievements and Global Contributions." The report on the achievements and global contributions of China's reform endeavors in the new era was unveiled at a forum held Tuesday in Beijing.

Jointly issued by the think tanks under the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency, the report systematically summarizes the major achievements, basic principles and global contributions of the CPC's efforts in deepening reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization in the new era. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is striving to create new opportunities for global development through its modernization achievements and offer new choices for humanity's pursuit of modernization, according to a think tank report released on Tuesday.

The report, titled "Deepening Reform Comprehensively to Advance Chinese Modernization: Major Achievements and Global Contributions," was jointly released by think tanks under the Institute of Party History and Literature of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Xinhua News Agency.

China has explored a feasible path for late-developing countries to catch up, providing new options for many developing nations to achieve modernization, according to the report.

As China undergoes its historical transition from a traditional society to a modernized one, its vast scale is expected to have a profound impact on the world.

The report noted that Chinese modernization is characterized by a large population, common prosperity for all, advancements in material and cultural-ethical realms, harmony between humanity and nature, and peaceful development.

These aspects underscore the unique features and advantages of Chinese modernization and offer a new vision for global modernization, the report stated, noting that Chinese modernization provides a model for developing countries to pursue their own path to modernization independently.

The report stressed that there is no single path to modernization or achieving a high level of civilization, as each country can develop its own unique form of civilization.

